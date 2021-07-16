Antonio Banderas joins Indiana Jones 5, and yeah, we can see it – The A.V. Club

Harrison Ford and Antonio Banderas together in 2017 Photo: LOIC VENANCE/bioreports via Getty Images

James Mangold’s Indiana Jones 5 continues to build up a pretty impressive cast for itself (especially for a franchise that’s usually been fairly sparing with dropping big name actors into the mix, give or take a Blanchett or Connery here or there). In previous months, the sequel has added Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson to its roster, all of whom joined series star Harrison Ford whenever Harrison Ford is not too busted up from living his exciting Harrison Ford life to go pretend to be Indiana Jones.

Now, Deadline reports a new addition to the cast, one who we’re honestly surprised hasn’t popped up in the series before: Antonio Banderas, who we can totally imagine teaming up with and/or betraying Indy in any number of confrontations over what should or should not be in a museum. As with all the plot details surrounding Mangold’s film, there’s no word yet on who Banderas will be playing, but if we had to guess, we’d suggest that it’s someone effortlessly cool who Dr. Jones has a long-standing and complicated relationship with. (Maybe he owns a hat? Maybe the hat is even nicer than Indy’s? The possibilities for rivalry and friendship and hat swaps are basically endless.)

Mangold (whose last two films were Ford V. Ferrari and 2017’s “Old superhero makes good” feature Logan) is reportedly working closely with Steven Spielberg on this fifth official Indiana Jones film, working from a script he co-wrote with Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth. Banderas, meanwhile, recently starred opposite his old buddy Salma Hayek in The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard; before that, his most recent feature was the Robert Downey Jr. vehicle Dolittle, where he had to suffer the mild indignity of wearing extensive guyliner while playing the father-in-law of a man a mere four years his junior.

Indy 5 is currently set for a July 28, 2022 release.