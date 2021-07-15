Antonio Banderas is Indiana Jones 5’s Latest Wild Acquisition – Gizmodo

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas poses on the Red Carpet prior to presenting the 35th Spain’s Goya Film Awards gala in Malaga on March 6, 2021. Photo: Jorge Guerrero/bioreports (Getty Images)

Harrison Ford is almost definitely back in fine form as Indiana Jones for the latest entry in the adventuring saga, because good lord, he’s swiping interesting co-stars like they’re golden idols protected by several layers of deadly booby traps.



Deadline reports that Antonio Banderas is the latest name to join the currently-filming Indiana Jones 5, directed this time by Logan’s James Mangold (who also co-wrote the script, alongside Jez and John-Henry Butterworth). Once again, as was the case with the previous casting of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson, details about Banderas’ character and the plot of the film are currently being kept under wraps. But hey, it’s Indiana Jones, so maybe expect some adventuring, some mucking about with ancient artifacts that probably shouldn’t be mucked about with, and, I dunno, maybe some Nazis, depending on just when Mr. Jones’ newest adventure winds up taking place (they have a nasty habit of showing up uninvited over a distressingly large period of time, at least).

Behind the cameras, though, we at least know a little more. Aside from Mangold’s involvement as director—taking over from long time Jones helmer Steven Spielberg, who pulled out of directing the latest entry early last year—John Williams will return to compose the film, and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy will once again produce alongside Frank Marshall, Simon Emanuel, and Spielberg.

Indiana Jones 5 is currently dated for a July 28, 2022 release, but, given the continued state of the world as we know it, maybe don’t take that as a solid date for now. What do you think of the movie’s latest casting decision? Let us know in the comments!

