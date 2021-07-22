anti-fascist-teens-fooled-a-kansas-school-board-candidate-into-exposing-his-racist-and-white-nationalist-posts

Proud Boys provide security at a 2nd Amendment rally on May 1, 2021 in Salem, Oregon. Proud Boys from throughout Oregon had previously been laying low following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. capitol. Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Teens with Midwest Youth Liberation Front published racist posts allegedly from Kansas school board candidate Joshua Wells.

Wells espoused white nationalism and claimed to be a member of the Proud Boys and militia groups, according to the Kansas Reflector.

Wells said he has no plans to drop out of the school board race in Haven, Kansas.

A group of anti-fascist teens tricked a man running for a local school board in Kansas to share his racist and white-supremacist beliefs with them – and then later made them public, according to media reports.

Teenage members of the Midwest Youth Liberation Front told the Kansas Reflector that they contacted Josh Wells, who’s running for school board in Haven, Kansas, through Signal after seeing his posts in a White Lives Matter forum.

The group later shared Wells’ messages and posts publicly on Twitter.

In messages brought to light by the teens, Wells identified himself as a Proud Boy leader, said he was a former member of the anti-government Three Percenters militia, promoted white supremacy, and pushed conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and the January 6 Capitol insurrection, the Reflector reported.

Wells did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

After his messages were shared publicly on Twitter, Wells told The Wichita Eagle that he’s “not a racist.”

He added that he had no plans of dropping out of the school board race.

“I’m not dropping out of the school board race and I’m not going to ask everyone to agree with me and my beliefs but I will always do what’s right for our children and their futures,” he told The Eagle. “I will not go along with what the superintendent or any of the administration feels I have to do. It’s a school board meeting not superintendent/school board meeting. I will not be bullied or intimidated into voting on what they say it’s what’s best for the kids and parents not administration.”

He added that him being a Proud Boy is “irrelevant in the race.”

