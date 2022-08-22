Home WORLD NEWS Anti-competitive practices: Tech company execs to face parliamentary panel today
Anti-competitive practices: Tech company execs to face parliamentary panel today

NEW DELHI: Top executives of the Indian arms of Apple, Google,

Amazon

, Netflix and Microsoft will on Tuesday depose before a parliamentary panel looking into anti-competitive practices in the digital space, the committee’s chairman Jayant Sinha said.

The parliamentary standing committee on finance has been looking into various aspects of competition in the marketplace, especially concerning technology majors.

According to a notice issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat, the agenda of the meeting is “Oral evidence of the representatives of big tech companies on the subject ‘Anti-Competitive’ practices by big tech companies.”

The BJP leader and former Union minister said the committee has already held deliberations with the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the ministry of corporate affairs, and Indian tech firms on the issue.

