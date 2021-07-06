Anti-Cheat Twitter Warns of Call of Duty: Warzone Hacks Evolving – GameRant

Cheating is a major issue in Call of Duty: Warzone but the problem grows bigger as a new hack is highlighted by an anti-cheat Twitter account.

Cheating has long been a topic revolving around the Call of Duty: Warzone community. Several different cheats have appeared since its initial launch, and every season new hacks make an appearance within the game environment. Call of Duty: Warzone hacks have evolved past their original design, and a new generation of cheating may be on the horizon.

Several anti-cheat content creators track the varying hack circulating online that are used in Call of Duty and other titles. One popular anti-cheat analyst, GamerDoc, keeps the Call of Duty: Warzone community updated using his anti-cheat police department Twitter account. In a recent release, the analyst revealed that game hacks are now making their way onto consoles.

Continue scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Console cheats have been around for some time, but many of the modern systems prevent them from being a viable option. In general, console cheats are less common than PC cheats which have recently become an issue in several titles. The anti-cheat police department Twitter account recently showcased a trailer that has been circulating in the hacker community. In the clip, a Call of Duty cheat is being showcased with the text stating that hacks have now come to consoles. With the possibility of hacks now spreading to the console audience, the community will no longer be able to avoid cheaters by disabling crossplay.

Ladies and gentlemen, I present you the next generation of cheating now available on console, and has been for a while but lately its been becoming more popular and more of a trend, consoles are no longer a safe space to play your games . anymore pic.twitter.com/iEQzPVFf1h — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) July 5, 2021

In a follow-up Tweet, the anti-cheat police department breaks down how the cheat functions. In short, the hack uses machine learning to send inputs to the user’s controller whenever a valid target is present. Call of Duty: Warzone hackers can aim at enemies, and the program will do all the work.

While this hack is detectable, it will be difficult for the Call of Duty: Warzone developers to implement detection into console systems. With this cheat already available on PC, the problem has only escalated with the port to console audiences. This is not only bad news for the Call of Duty community, as this program could be used for any game that supports controller inputs.

The goal of the Twitter account is to raise awareness of this upcoming threat. With the Call of Duty: Warzone community already frustrated with the current number of hackers, this could only increase fans’ stress regarding this issue. Call of Duty: Warzone may be the first game affected, but console gaming could be seeing a shift in the number of hackers across several titles.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

MORE: Call of Duty: Warzone Bug Lets Players Melee Players Through Walls





Email



It’s Time for The Division to Head to the West Coast

About The Author