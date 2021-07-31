-
SNY
Anthony Rizzo reacts to Yankees trade, being in playoff hunt
Newly acquired New York Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo reacts to the trade news. Rizzo is excited to be a part of the organization and get into a playoff hunt but he’ll leave a lot of memories with the Chicago Cubs who will always have a special place in his heart.
-
Associated Press
Braves reload for chase in mediocre NL East with 4 trades
The Atlanta Braves’ flurry of trade-deadline moves on Friday highlighted how fortunate they are to be in the NL East, where any team close to .500 is still relevant. Emboldened by the standings, general manager Alex Anthopoulos acquired outfielders Adam Duvall, Jorge Soler and Eddie Rosario and reliever Richard Rodriguez in an attempt to position Atlanta for a run at its fourth consecutive division title.
-
-
Associated Press
Australia loses Aron Baynes from Olympics with neck injury
Australia center Aron Baynes will miss the remainder of the Tokyo Olympics with a neck injury, a significant blow for the medal hopefuls who have already qualified for next week’s knockout stage. The team said Baynes got hurt during Wednesday’s game against Italy and will “recover in the coming weeks.” The injury means Australia will finish the tournament with 11 players available.
-