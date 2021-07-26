Joe Joyce is the number one challenger to face Anthony Joshua if he goes past Ukrainian heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk

The British-born Nigerian heavyweight earned his spot for the WBO crown following a sixth-round stoppage of Carlos Takam

Joshua holds the WBO, IBF, and WBC heavyweight titles and would face mandatory challenger Usky in September

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Joe Joyce is next in line to face Anthony Joshua for the WBO heavyweight championship after defeating Carlos Takam Wembley’s SSE Arena, Evening Standard, Brila.

How Joyce became the mandatory challenger for the WBO belt

The Juggernaut stopped the 40-year-old in the sixth round and the Frenchman failed to respond to his flurry of Bioreports Newses.

Joe Joyce has called out the winner of Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usky after beating Carlos Takam.

Photo by Steven Paston and Richard Heathcote

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

The win retained Joyce’s Commonwealth, WBC Silver and WBO International heavyweight belts after his underwhelming performance against Takam.

The 35-year-old is now the official mandatory challenger for the winner of the Joshua vs Oleksandr Usky fight in September.

After the match Joyce whose mother from Yoruba Nigerian origin said:

“What I want is AJ or Usyk, “I don’t need any more tests.

“I’ve started at the deep end and I’ve carried on at a steady trajectory.

“I’ve picked the levels up and strategically moved. I’ve started at the deep end and I’m carrying on that way on a steep trajectory. I’m ready now.”

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group ‘. Football Fan Zone’

Meanwhile, . also reported that Tyson Fury has paid tribute to 16-year-old Frank Varey who drowned at River Dee in Chesire, reported by Mirror, Lanc Live.

According to police reports, the boxer was trying to cool off from the heatwave when he decided to swim in the river with his friends but was reported missing.

The police went on to conduct a seven-hour search until his body which is yet to be identified was found around 8pm in the night.

. also reported that Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather’s 20-year beef has taken another turn following the recent comments the former heavyweight champion made, The Sun, Give Me Sport.

The Baddest Man on the Planet claims the Money Man looked damaged in his comeback fight against YouTuber Paul Logan.

Iron Mike added that the 43-year-old was desperate to make it back into the ring because of the huge amount of money involved.

Source: .