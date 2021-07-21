Home WORLD NEWS Anthony Anderson Spots The Moment Tom Brady Ticked Off Donald Trump – HuffPost
WORLD NEWS

Anthony Anderson Spots The Moment Tom Brady Ticked Off Donald Trump – HuffPost

by admin
written by admin
anthony-anderson-spots-the-moment-tom-brady-ticked-off-donald-trump-–-huffpost

Actor Anthony Anderson, filling in for Jimmy Kimmel as host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” spotted a moment at the White House that won’t make the former guy very happy. 

When President Joe Biden welcomed the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, quarterback Tom Brady cracked a joke at Donald Trump’s expense. 

“Not a lot of people think that we could’ve won,” Brady said, referring to the team’s slow start. “In fact, I think about 40 percent of the people still don’t think we won.” 

Brady has golfed with Trump and called him a “good friend” in the past, but Anderson said that’s probably about to change.  

“I guess he’s not golfing at Mar-a-Lago anytime soon,” the comic cracked.

See more in his Tuesday night monologue: 

Calling all HuffPost superfans!

Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost’s next chapter

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Factbox-What is Britain demanding on Brexit?

Floods fuel climate debate in Germany’s election campaign

UK demands new N.Ireland Brexit deal

Fury cross the Mersey: Liverpool loses world heritage...

Merkel’s allies face Katrina moment as floods rise...

We must renegotiate Northern Ireland Protocol, UK tells...

War’s trauma apparent in portraits of Gazan children

Pfizer-BioNTech to start producing Covid-19 vaccines in South...

Astronauts moved their SpaceX Dragon spaceship in orbit...

Ted Cruz is blocking diplomats from being confirmed,...

Leave a Reply