Home SPORTS Antetokounmpo (knee) ruled out by Bucks for East Game 6
SPORTS

Antetokounmpo (knee) ruled out by Bucks for East Game 6

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
antetokounmpo-(knee)-ruled-out-by-bucks-for-east-game-6

ATLANTA (AP) Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out of Game 6 Saturday of the Eastern Conference final against the Atlanta Hawks.

The two-time MVP will miss his second straight game in the series, which the Bucks were leading 3-2.

Antetokounmpo hyperextended his left knee in Game 4 after landing awkwardly trying to contest a dunk by Clint Capela.

Bobby Portis was expected to get his second straight playoff start after scoring 22 points and grabbing eight rebounds in Milwaukee’s 123-112 victory Thursday night.

Atlanta’s best player, point guard Trae Young, was still listed as questionable on the NBA’s Saturday injury report and likely to be a game-time decision. He missed the two previous games with a bone bruise in his right foot after inadvertently stepping on an official’s foot and twisting his ankle in Game 3.

Veteran sixth man Lou Williams started the last two games for the Hawks.

Milwaukee can clinch its first trip to the NBA Finals since 1974 with one more victory over the Hawks, who haven’t reach the championship round since moving to Atlanta in 1968.

The East winner will face the Phoenix Suns in the finals.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Denmark hold off Czech rally to keep Euro...

Tennis-Kyrgios says was playing ‘unbelievable’ before injury struck

After 11-year-old fan snags foul ball, Milwaukee Brewers...

Emma Raducanu’s next opponent Ajla Tomljanovic involved in...

Kyle Busch goes to backup car after contact...

It’s got to be the shoes: Bubba Watson...

Two 5-star Oregon recruiting targets to make decision...

‘I hate golf’: Bryson DeChambeau fumes after wretched...

Swimming caps for natural Black hair banned from...

Paul Pogba fuels Manchester United exit after he...

Leave a Reply