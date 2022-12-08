Ansu Fati unhappy with playing time at Barcelona

Fati burst onto the scene a couple of years ago and looked set to be the next big thing to emerge from La Masia.

However, the forward has been beset with injury issues, which have severely impacted his minutes.

Even after his return to action, though, Fati has continued to struggle for starts under Xavi.

Fati is yet to complete 90 minutes for Barcelona in the league this season and he has been discussing his unhappiness at this recently:

“I’m not going to lie. Yes, it’s true that I expected that I would play more,” he told Mundo Deportivo. “I want to play but I understand that the coach (Xavi) is the one who decides, and I have to give my best every day to be able to turn it around.’’

Fati was also asked about the difference in philosophy between Xavi and Spain boss Luis Enrique, who he is currently working under at the 2022 World Cup:

“I think that each coach has his way of seeing things. Everyone has their way of being, explaining and playing,” he said. “In the end Luis Enrique and Xavi are different, but because one is training a club and the other a national team. I see it differently.”

On Barcelona teammate Gavi impressing on the national stage as well, Fati added: “You can already see the level that he is showing with his age… but I am not surprised by the level of competitiveness he has, by how he trains. It’s incredible and seeing him there, playing like that, makes me happy.”

Gillingham vs Dagenham & Redbridge betting tips: FA Cup Second Round replay preview, predictions and odds

Stockport County vs Charlton Athletic betting tips: FA Cup Second Round replay preview, predictions and odds

–