another-yankees-implosion-leads-to-‘tough’-comeback-loss-to-red-sox

The Yankees were cruising during the first 7.5 innings of baseball on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Domingo German had a no-hitter bid going and a four-run cushion to work with as well. So the stunning way in which the Yankees ended up leaving the field with a 5-4 loss was written all over Aaron Boone‘s face when he sat down for his postgame conference with the media.

“Really tough one obviously,” Boone said. “Domingo was terrific…but yeah, I mean that’s a tough one that we’ve got to get past heading into an off-day and a huge series coming up with Tampa.”

After German gave up his first hit of the day, Boone brought out Jonathan Loaisiga from the bullpen in the bottom of the eighth to try and maintain the order and control the Yankees had up until that point.

But Loaisiga imploded, allowing four earned runs on four hits while recording no outs before being pulled. He’d eventually get the loss on the day as well.

“Looks like he just missed on the plate with a lot of pitches,” Boone said on Loaisiga. “They capitalized…they were able to sting them. So not his day. Jonny’s been so good all season, so just not his day location wise.”

“Today my slider, I wasn’t able to locate my slider for strikes, and then my sinker wasn’t moving as it has been. It wasn’t as sharp,” Loaisiga said after the game through a translator. “Bad outing there.”

German added that watching that finish to the game was “tough” for him after the day he had. But that’s baseball.

The Yankees will now play arguably the most important series of the season against the Tampa Bay Rays starting on Tuesday.

It’s a series that could all but knock them out of the AL East division title race — and dig them into a deep hole for one of the AL Wild Card spots too.