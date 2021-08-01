another-real-madrid-superstar-tests-positive-for-covid-19-after-karim-benzema-and-david-alaba

Real Madrid squad has been depleted ahead of their preseason friendly game against AC Milan on August 8

Alvaro Odriozola becomes the latest to join the list of players who have tested positive for COVID-19

Benzema and Alaba have been in isolation since they returned from this summer’s European Championship won by Italy

Real Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola has been forced to isolate after his coronavirus test returned positive earlier this weekend.

The Spaniard joins David Alaba and Karim Benzema on the list of Los Blancos stars who have condemned to stay away from other stars for a few days.

This development may however disrupt Carlo Ancelotti’s plans as his side will face off with AC Milan in a test game on August 8.

What Real Madrid said

The Santiago Bernabeu outfit while communicating the news to their fans said on their official website on Saturday, July 31:

“Real Madrid can reveal that our player Odriozola has given a positive result in Covid-19.”

How Benzema and Alaba got infected

The duo of Benzema and Alaba were missing when Real lost to Scottish League champions Rangers last weekend as they returned from Euro 2020 infected with the virus.

They have been away from the rest of the team since then but should be back in training a few days from now.

With Ancelotti’s men set for their last presason game against AC Milan on August 8, they will kick off their campaign in the La Liga next season with an away game at Alaves on August 14 as reported by Goal.

And they will hope to do better than they did last season after going without winning silverware while watching Atletico lift La Liga and Barcelona win the Copa Del Rey.

