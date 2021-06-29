Home News Africa Another PDP Senator Hassan Mohammed Resigns
The senator representing Zamfara Central senatorial district, Hassan Gusau, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

His decision was conveyed in a letter which was read out by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, at the start of plenary on Tuesday.

In the letter dated June 28, the senator stated collapse of internal democracy in the Peoples Democratic Party as part of his reasons to leave.

However, he did not state the party he would join afterwards.

Should Mr Gusau join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), he would be the third PDP senator to move to APC.

The other two are Adamawa senator, Elisha Abbo and Peter Nwaoboshi.

His resignation comes barely three days after a presidential aide, Bashir Ahmed, suggested that the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, had left the PDP for APC.

