another-nollywood-actress,-ada-karl-acquires-brand-new-suv-(video)

Nigerian women have been left inspired to joining the profession of thespians as yet another Nollywood actress, Ada Karl has just acquired a brand new ride.

Ada Karl, who’s not only an actress but doubles as a realtor, acquired a Mercedes SUV recently and has been receiving congratulatory messages ever since.

Fellow actress, Georgina Onuoha took to her page to congratulate Ada, saying she deserves her new acquisition and so much more. She wrote,

Congrats my darling Ada on your new baby. You sederve it and much more. You work so damn hard

Here’s a video of Ada in her new whip below,

Sometime ago, the actress advised Nigerians to try to fix Nigeria first before they try to run away from the country.

According to a post the actress shared on her page, people are “running to Abroad” because of the horrible state of their home country, Nigeria, but they also forget that they will return and meet it in the same state if they do not try to fix it now.

Her post reads,