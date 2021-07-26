another-nigerian-crashes-out-of-tokyo-2020-olympic-games-despite-wining-first-game

Nigeria’s Offiong Edem became the third table tennis player to crash out of Toyko 2020 Olympic Games

The three-time Olympian suffered a 13-15, 11-2, 11-2, 11-8, 11-6 in the second round despite winning the first game.

Edem has now joined her compatriots Olufunke Oshonaike and Olajide Omotayo on the spectators stand as they bow out of the competition early

Nigeria’s Offiong Edem’s hopes of winning a medal at this summer’s Toyko Olympic Games has ended following her 4-1 defeat to Lily Zhang of the United States in the table tennis women’s singles event on Monday, July 26.

The 34-year-old started the game on a good note after winning the first game 15-13 but failed to maintain the momentum in the remainder of their encounter.

Zhang won the second game with a scoreline of 11-2 – same as the third game at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

Nigeria’s Offiong Edem waiting for Lily Zhang of the United States to serve the ball during their meeting.

Photo by JUNG Yeon-je / bioreports

Source: Getty Images

How the game ended

The American maintained her dominance with another 11-8 and 11-6 results in their fourth and fifth games as the game ended 13-15, 11-2, 11-2, 11-8, 11-6.

Edem scale through the first round beating Hungary’s Dora Madarasz 4-1 in her opening game but couldn’t replicate her form against the US opposition.

According to reports from Making of Champions and PM News, the Nigerian representative squandered valuable points due to unforced errors which could have put the game at 10-9 with a chance to serve for 10-10 but Zhang knew anything could happen, made use of a timeout to stem the Edem’s rhythm.

The 34-year-old has now joined Olufunke Oshonaike and Olajide Omotayo on the list of Nigerians who have exited the competition, leaving just Quadri Aruna in the table tennis event.

