another-miami-beach-condo-building-has-reportedly-been-ordered-to-evacuate-over-structural-concerns

Another Florida apartment building has reportedly been ordered to evacuate as a result of structural concerns.

Miami Beach officials posted a notice of evacuation at the 6881 Indian Creek Drive on Monday, NBC 6 reported.

Inspectors found evidence of concrete deterioration at the two-story building.

City officials posted a notice of evacuation at the two-story, 30-unit building at 6881 Indian Creek Drive in Miami Beach on Monday, NBC 6 reported.

Inspectors found evidence of concrete deterioration, the news outlet reported. The property must now be vacated by July 19.

Manny Vadillo, an attorney who represents the owners of the Indian Creek Drive building, told NBC 6 that the building was already set to be demolished in December.

“Since May the tenancy has been reduced from 28 to now 14 of which 7 are not paying rent and 5 are presently in the process of vacating,” Vadillo told the news site.

“We were notified that the city will be posting a notice to vacate the property today. I understand the city will give the tenants a week to find alternate locations to reside,” he said.

Vadillo explained, “The demolition of the building will take place in December and a new townhouse project is in the process of being planned for the site.”

Several evacuations of Florida residential buildings have been ordered in the wake of last month’s partial condo collapse in Surfside that left at least 95 people confirmed dead.

The northeast wing of the Champlain Towers South suddenly came crashing down at around 1:30 a.m. on June 24 as many residents inside slept.

In the aftermath of the collapse, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava ordered an audit of all residential buildings five stories or higher that are more than 40-years-old.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation, but since the tragedy numerous warning signs preceding the disaster have been revealed.

In 2018, an engineering consultant found signs of “major structural damage” and evidence of “abundant” cracking and fragmentation of the columns, beams, and walls in the garage under the Champlain Towers South, according to an inspection report.

