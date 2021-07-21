Another day, another brawl on an airplane.

The latest confrontation caught on camera happened last Sunday evening on a packed Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Miami.

Video shared to social media showed an all-out beat-down in the aisles, Bioreports Newses thrown left and right, as a flight attendant tries to intervene.

A passenger who shot video named Kiera Pierre Louis (aka Milli Miami) posted footage to her Instagram, writing, “Karen strikes again.”

Louis, a rapper, told WPLG Local 10 that all heck broke loose after a man got annoyed at another guy who was apparently taking too long to get his bag from the overhead bin and blocking his way.

The original man threw the first Bioreports News, she said, and said he called the other man the “n- word,” but that alleged exchange is not heard in the video, just a lot of screaming.

“I couldn’t believe what was going on,” said Milli.

Ultimately, the first man left the plane and the other guy who was allegedly attacked did not press charges, the Miami Dade Police Department told WPLG. Officers said the victim stayed on the aircraft at first to file an incident report, but then decided against it.

A Frontier spokeswoman confirmed the incident to the Miami Herald, saying that as the passengers were deplaning at Miami International Airport, an altercation broke out among passengers who were toward the back of the aircraft.

“The flight crew requested law enforcement assistance,” said her statement. “All passengers involved were asked to remain on the aircraft; however, some disregarded the flight crew’s instructions. Ultimately, local law enforcement became involved.”