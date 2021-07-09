Award winning actress, Annie Idibia, has lamented Instagram’s removal of her children’s business page @belviakidz from the social media platform.

According to a post on her verified Instagram page, her children’s page was pulled down due to community rules violation, the fast rate of likes and comments on posts, and reports by other users.

She also revealed in the post that there were complaints as regards a video of her husband, Tuface Idibia, on the page where he wore one of the brand’s clothing.

“…how did my children Bizness (sic) @belviakids page hurt anyone? Una report the page sotey IG bring am down.” She wrote in the caption.

In the post, she pointed fingers at unnamed wicked people “…pretending to be family and friends.”

She, however, affirmed that even with the setback, the “…Belvia kids brand is here to stay.”

The Belvia Kids brand named after the power couple’s children Isabella Idibia 12, and Olivia Idibia 7, was launched in May this year.

The brand caters for children’s ensembles such as T-shirts, shoes, sneakers, hoodies set, face caps, and school socks.

The-mother-of-two said the experience has made her stronger and prayed that her children continue to constantly shine.

Quoting her husband, she wrote, “Who God has bless (sic) no man can everrrrrr curse.”