Anne Hathaway Celebrates the Anniversaries of Two of Her Iconic Films in Stunning Prada Gown – PureWow

The devil wears Prada and so does Anne Hathaway.

It’s a big year for the 38-year-old actress, who is celebrating the anniversaries of two of her biggest movies. Back in June, the star’s hit fashion flick, The Devil Wears Prada, celebrated its fifteenth anniversary. And now, her breakout film, The Princess Diaries, is celebrating its twentieth anniversary.

Hathaway commemorated the milestones by getting all dressed up—and what better way than in a Prada dress?

The actress showed off a custom-made, purple gown from the couturier that was stitched with sparkling silver gems. The look was styled by Erin Walsh, who paired the gown with some NAKARD earrings courtesy of Nak Armstrong. Hathaway’s makeup was done by Molly R. Stern while her hair was styled by Mara Roszak. The photos were taken by Christian Högstedt.

The Academy Award-winning actress showed off the stunning gown in a slideshow of photos where she is seen eating a bag of potato chips. In her caption, she said, “#TFW The Princess Diaries turns 20 the same year The Devil Wears Prada turns 15. Shut up! That’s all.”