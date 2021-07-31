Annapurna Interactive ‘Stray’ Gameplay Trailer – HYPEBEAST

Annapurna Interactive and developers BlueTwelve Studio have shared the first gameplay trailer for their upcoming cat simulator, Stray.

In Stray, players will live as an injured cat who gets separated from its family and ends up in a “mysterious and forgotten” city. As they figure out the new and unwelcoming environment, players must use the physical skills of the cat to solve puzzles. The cat will also be joined by a drone that goes by the name B-12, who will allow players/the cat to talk to the city’s residents, who also happens to be robots, as well as interact with items around them. Players will also have the chance to control the protagonist and do many feline-related things, including scratching furniture and rubbing the legs of the robot residents.

“As we don’t want to compromise on quality, nor the team’s well-being we now aim for early 2022,” the developers wrote in a tweet. “Thank you for understanding and we can’t wait to show you more next year!”

Take a look at the gameplay trailer above. Stray is scheduled to release in 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and P.C.

