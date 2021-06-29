Animal Crossing Player Celebrates Pride Month With Flag Made of Flowers – Screen Rant

An Animal Crossing: New Horizons fan is celebrating Pride Month with a recreation of the LGBTQ+ flag, made entirely from in-game flowers. While Nintendo hasn’t released any Pride-specific content for the celebratory month (unlike League of Legends and its LGBTQ+ love story), players are still able to use the game’s extensive customization and design options to celebrate in style.

Animal Crossing players will know just how hard it can be to get flower designs right. While the game does include a variety of purchasable colors and types of flower, patient gamers are able to crossbreed their flowers to create rare and unique hybrid colors, such as purple and blue. Crossbreeding flowers can take a while, with players needing to follow a specific checkerboard-style pattern of planting to encourage growth. This means that creating designs made solely out of flowers is no quick task, especially for larger designs. Lots of gamers pride themselves on their flowers, with one player even going one step further and recreating their Animal Crossing flower wreaths in real life.

Continue scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Great garden designs in Animal Crossing are always a thing to be marveled at, but Reddit user and ACNH fan stonedphantump’s flower Pride flag is definitely something special. The flag uses all flowers and flower colors available in the game to recreate the flag, which includes black and brown stripes to recognize LGBTQ+ people of color, as well as the blue, pink, and white stripes of the Transgender flag. ACNH players will appreciate the effort that’s gone into the design. Not only must the flag have taken a while to plan out to the necessary specifications in terms of size and scope, but it also must have required a set number of hybrid flowers in different breeds and colors, all of which would need creating and watering. While the user didn’t disclose just how long the ACNH flower design took to create, they did admit it “took a while.”

The original rainbow Pride flag has seen many changes since its conception, including the addition of the transgender flag. This year, Valentino Vecchietti of Intersex Equality Rights UK amended the flag to represent intersex people, adding yellow and a purple circle (via PinkNews). While Nintendo hasn’t formally recognized Pride celebrations within Animal Crossing, players have taken it upon themselves to do just that.

Along with flower flags, gamers have been redesigning their islands and decorating their in-game homes to celebrate the festivities. Unfortunately, Nintendo has been quiet on ACNH’s next update, despite players’ calls for new gameplay. Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser has promised that more Animal Crossing content is coming, but it’s not clear when.

Next: What New Activities Animal Crossing New Horizons’ Update Should Add

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now on Nintendo Switch.

Source: stonedphantump/Reddit, PinkNews





Email



Minecraft: Rarest Spawns In 1.17

About The Author