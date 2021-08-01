Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Weirdest Villager Quirks – Screen Rant

Animal Crossing is full of unique villagers with different hobbies, personalities, interests, and preferences. While this ensures no island, village, or town is ever completely identical to someone else’s, it has also created some very strange characters to act as players’ neighbors throughout the series. Some residents of Animal Crossing: New Horizons have personality quirks that are fun and adorable, but others aren’t so charming. In fact, there are several villagers with quirks that are downright weird.

A large part of each villager’s character is dictated by their personality type, of which there are eight. These personalities determine which neighbors each villager will associate with and what interests they can have. An Animal Crossing villager’s personality type also influences their preferred activities and dialogue, as well as the rewards they gift to players at certain friendship levels. Characters with identical personalities usually share similar quirks, so players will often find themselves with multiple weirdos on their islands at once.

When players are away from Animal Crossing: New Horizons for too long, they will return to find their homes infested with bugs. These can be an irritating chore to get rid of, but one of the most disturbing villager quirks suggests some residents prefer to live like this. An alarming number of Animal Crossing villagers have homes they say are infested with bugs, as Lazy villagers regularly comment on the “bugs in [their] walls” or the Happy Home Academy judges being scared by the “bug friends” in their houses. Not only is this an unsanitary way to live, but it is also quite odd compared to other villagers. No one wants to have lunch at the neighbor’s house when their living room is filled with cockroaches and fleas.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Superheroes Are Worrying

There are many Animal Crossing villagers whose designs are based around unique themes. One of the strangest is the team of superhero villagers present within Animal Crossing’s roster, including Kid Cat, Agent S, Big Top, Rocket, Victoria, Mira, and Filly. The existence of superhero teams implies there is enough crime in the Animal Crossing world that local law enforcement can’t handle it. However, the only illegal activity players can find in-game is the occasional arrival of Redd, who peddles false art. Seeing as Redd wouldn’t require an entire team of superheroes to defeat, why have they moved to players’ islands? Either players aren’t seeing some hidden evil, or there are simply superheroes mulling around with nothing better to do.

One of the most disconcerting hobbies found within Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ island villages is the Jock villagers’ obsession with physical health. There’s nothing wrong with staying in shape, but some of the Jocks take things way too far. Players are often drawn into conversations with Jocks who have just engaged in strenuous (and potentially life-threatening) exercises, such as doing “10,000 squats […] since this morning.” These workout routines could be exaggerations, but given the frequency of their hobby, it’s a surprise all Jock villagers haven’t collapsed from exhaustion.

Despite the strangeness of some neighbors, there are plenty of redeeming qualities for even the most hated Animal Crossing: New Horizons villager. Their colorful designs and personalities fill the franchise with countless unique characters. While they may not be the neighbors players want to meet for Sunday brunch, the game’s weirder villagers certainly make life on a remote island more interesting.

