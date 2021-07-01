Animal Crossing: New Horizons UNIQLO shirts available for purchase – VG247

By Jessica Reyes



1 July 2021 20:40 GMT

The UNIQLO x Animal Crossing UT Collection launched today with shirts available for sale both online and in stores. This collection comes two months after a trailer in early May and an unspecified July release date announcement.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons clothing line features minimalist tees printed with Animal Crossing-related characters, logos, and more. It includes 22 designs for men, women, children, and babies. Customers can only buy one of each shirt — so no doubling up. Men’s and women’s tees cost $19.90, and children’s and babies’ cost $9.90. The collection also apparently includes accessories such as towels and tote bags.

All the UT patterns appear in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons in-game clothing shop for characters to wear too. There’s also a UNIQLO Island that players can visit with this Dream Address: DA-5439-8379-5190. The island recreates the inside of a real-life UNIQLO store, complete with rows of neatly “folded” clothing and merchandise.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons continues to stay relevant in gaming spaces with new updates throughout the year. Since its release in March 2020, it’s grown into one of the best-selling titles during the pandemic. This cozy island getaway game entertained families, offered comfort to players, and sometimes even made them anxious throughout an overall tragic time.

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed that the game surpassed lifetime sale predictions in just the first two months after launch. At the time, it was the most successful launch of a Nintendo Switch game. It even won the Game of the Year award at the Tokyo Games Show. So it’s no wonder that this successful sim made it into a UNIQLO collection.

UNIQLO has also collaborated on other video game collections in the past including Super Mario, Monster Hunter Rise, and Pokemon. These collections only last for a limited time, so get them while you can. Keep up-to-date on trending gaming and tech-related buys on either the Jelly Deals website or Twitter!