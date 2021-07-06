Animal Crossing: New Horizons Monopoly Edition now for sale – VG247

By Jessica Reyes



Animal Crossing: New Horizons Monopoly boards reportedly appeared in United States stores before an official announcement. Now, still without an official announcement, Entertainment Earth opened pre-orders for the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Monopoly game on its website. AC fans can now pre-order the special edition board game for $24.99.

Older Animal Crossing fans already joke about Tom Nook’s capitalistic tendencies, so it’s not surprising that this finally happened. However, this edition doesn’t actually involve building rows of villager homes. Instead of bankrupting friends with hotels and utilities, the Animal Crossing board game focuses on tallying Nook Miles similar to how players would in the video game.

This custom board based on Nintendo’s best-selling sim includes four villager tokens, cards based on in-game events, and bells instead of the typical Monopoly bucks. Players also get collectible tokens for fruit, fossils, fish, and bugs for items they can pocket like in the original game.

Entertainment Earth lists the expected ship date for the Animal Crossing board game as August 2021. However, a disclaimer in the description highlights that shipping estimates can change and that buyers won’t be charged until shipment. It’s unclear how many in-person retailers are selling Animal Crossing Monopoly games in the US. According to Kotaku, European websites already had the ACNH Monopoly game available for pre-order before news of the game appeared overseas.

This isn’t Hasbro’s first video game-related item, and it likely won’t be the last. The company has created Monopoly special editions based on video games like Super Mario, Pac-Man, and Fallout in the past. Hasbro even created a separate Pokemon Master Trainer board game that revolved around catching and evolving Pokemon.

