Animal Crossing: New Horizons Event Calender from July 2021 – Sportskeeda

No community experience is complete without festivals and Animal Crossing has lots of it. Players have a pretty packed schedule all year round in Animal Crossing: New Horizons with events and festivities.

With the advent of July, there are a lot of exciting and interesting events awaiting the player, starting with the Fishing Tourney to the Tanabata Festival, or the festival of lights.

Also read: Hopper in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – everything players need to know about the cranky penguin

A complete event calendar for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, starting July 2021

Fishing Tourney: 11th July

Fishing Tourney is an all-day event run by CJ where players catch as many fish as they can in a short period of time. Being a recurring event (it takes place on the 2nd Saturday of January, April, July, and October), it is a good opportunity to catch fish and make good money.

Bug-Off Event: July 25th (Northern Hemisphere)

Quite similar to the Fishing Tourney, Bug-Off is an event that spans from the morning till 6 PM. Players will have to catch as many bugs as they can in a short period of time. This is also a recurring event which will return on August 22nd and September 26th respectively.

This event has an entry fee of 500 Bells.

Tanabata Festival: First week of July

This is an actual event in Japan that takes place on the July 7th. In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a special Bamboo Grass item is available at Nook Shopping during this time. The official description of the Animal Crossing event by Nintendo reads:

Celebrated on July 7th, this is the one day that the deities Orihime and Hikoboshi–represented by the stars Vega and Altair– can meet. Write a wish on tanzaku paper, hang it from the bamboo, and wish on the stars!

Fireworks Show: August

The Fireworks Event is held throughout August on every Sunday at 7 PM. Players can visit the plaza on your island and enjoy the beautiful fireworks show.

Halloween: October

Players need to prepare for the Halloween Night event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. During prep time, players can purchase candies and give them out to villagers in costumes. Furthermore, they can meet the special character Jack, also known as the “czar” of Halloween.

Turkey Day/Thanksgiving: November

Turkey Day, or Thanksgiving, is a special event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons where all the villagers come together to eat and spend time together. It is held on November 26th from 9am to midnight.

The Bug Off event takes place in November in the Southern Hemisphere.

Toy Day: December

Toy Day is a rather enjoyable day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It takes place on December 24th, and Jingle, the reindeer, will give out presents to everyone on the player’s island.

This concludes the list of all the exciting events and festivities that mark the calendar of Animal Crossing: New Horizons!



