Monopoly’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons edition.

Hasbro



Tom Nook, meet Mr. Monopoly. Hasbro has revealed Monopoly Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Tuesday, and just like the island-hopping Nintendo Switch game will have players exploring islands, getting resources and racking up money to get Nook Miles.

The game lets you play as a Villager of your choice, and instead of buying property you “discover” islands when you land on their spaces. When you are the first one to discover a space, you collect the resource of it — bugs, fish, fossils or fruit — every time it’s landed on by yourself or another player. You then take those resources and sell them to the bank for Bells, the game’s currency, which then can be used to purchase Decorations from the Nook’s Cranny store.

The Animal Crossing edition of Monopoly lets you collect resources as you go around the board instead of buying property.

Hasbro



While the Nintendo Switch game uses Decorations as a way to express your personal style, the Monopoly game makes them instrumental to win. Each Decoration is worth Nook Miles, and the player that gets the most Nook Miles at the end of the game will be the winner.

Monopoly staples such as Jail, Free Parking and Chance cards remain part of the Animal Crossing edition, while Dodo Airlines replaces railroads by allowing players to advance to another spot. Instead of collecting $200 from the Go space, players will get the opportunity to spend Bells at the Nook’s Cranny store to get those all-important decorations.

The game is releasing in August 2021, will cost $25 in the US and is available for preorder.