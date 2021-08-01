Animal Crossing Custom Clothing Templates New Horizons Could Add – Screen Rant

Animal Crossing’s custom clothing design templates are somewhat lacking in New Horizons. Here are a few new options the game could add, such as pants.

Although Animal Crossing: New Horizons does provide quite a few options in terms of custom clothing templates, there are still some obvious options missing from the feature, especially given the other clothing items available in-game. Here are some of New Horizons‘ biggest opportunities for improvement in terms of clothing design.

Like most of New Horizons‘ other gameplay features, such as terraforming and DIY crafting, the clothing customization is widely customizable. Players have various templates to choose from and many have come up with unique Animal Crossing clothing design tricks in order to make the system even more versatile. For example, some New Horizons fans have found ways to add accessories such as jewelry or even bangs to accompany hats. Others have managed to create crop-tops and swimsuits by matching their player character’s skin tone.

There’s still room for improvement, though, and it’s possible that the system could be further expanded in later New Horizons updates. Although most changes to the game as of late have been minor – and relatively controversial among Animal Crossing fans, especially the summer 2021 update which failed to live up to expectations following last year’s large gameplay additions such as diving – the developers have promised new content is coming to New Horizons in the near future.

New Horizons Could Add Customizable Overalls

Given that overalls are available to wear in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it’s surprising that they’ve yet to appear as a design template. Even villagers can wear them, although overalls instead turn into skirts with suspenders when they put them on, making it one of the more versatile clothing options in the game.

Custom Open Coats Should Appear In Animal Crossing

Coats are a popular clothing item in New Horizons, both in the Able Sister’s shop and in terms of custom designs. One major flaw, however, when it comes to coat templates in Animal Crossing is that it has to be the same length all around. Other coats in-game are often shorter in the front and longer in the back, giving the appearance of an open-face jacket atop a shirt. It’s disappointing that players can’t build off of this idea in their custom designs just yet.

Pants Aren’t A Clothing Template In New Horizons

As common as pants are in terms of New Horizons‘ clothing options, it’s surprising that they’ve yet to be added to its custom design templates. This could be because of how the game’s villagers interact with the feature, though. Villagers have a tendency to wear any custom designs that are put up on display in the Able Sister’s shop. They can also be gifted new clothing, though they may opt to display it in their home instead of wearing it. One factor that impacts this is the fact that the villagers in New Horizons can’t wear pants. In order to avoid complications in this regard, perhaps developers opted to leave pants out of the equation entirely in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. That said, it still feels like a missed opportunity.

