Angry youths allegedly beat vigilante to death after killing former community leader in Delta
Angry youths allegedly beat vigilante to death after killing former community leader in Delta

Angry youths on Monday, allegedly beat a vigilante member of Ukpiovwin community, David Power, to death after he allegedly shot to death the immediate past President-General of the community association, Mr. Frederick Ighoshemusua.

bioreports gathered that the deceased vigilante promptly boarded a commercial motorcycle with a view to reporting himself at the Police Station after the ugly incident.

He was, however, chased by the angry youths who dragged him down from the motorcycle back to the community where they beat him to death.

bioreports learnt that it was during a group photograph by the deceased when the vigilante allegedly shot sporadically in the air.

At one point, his (vigilante) pump action rifle failed to respond.

A source said, “He brought it down and tried to fix it and in the process, it triggered off and hit Ighoshemusua, who died on the spot.”

When contacted for comments, the Delta State Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident, saying, “It is confirmed.”

He, however, failed to provide further details.

