The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 45-year-old woman, Kafayat Lawal, for allegedly stabbing her 17-year-old daughter Ayomide Adekoya with a broken bottle to death.

The woman also stabbed another of her children with a broken bottle in the hand which led to the victim’s hospitalisation.

The spokesperson for the police in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this in a statement on Friday. Oyeyemi stated that the suspect was arrested following information received by the Divisional Police Officer, Ogijo Divisional headquarters, CSP Mohammed Baba, at about 2;30 pm.

Oyeyemi said the suspect locked her two daughters in a room where she beat and injured them with a broken bottle.

He said “Upon information, the DPO mobilised his men and moved to the scene where the two victims were rescued and taken to hospital for treatment before one of them gave up the ghost.

“The suspect was then arrested and taken to custody. On interrogation, the suspect who claimed to have separated from her husband nine years ago informed the police that her two daughters left home during the Sallah and didn’t return till the following day.

“This infuriated her, and when she wanted to beat them, people around pleaded on their behalf and she left them, only for them to go out again the following day and passed the night outside. It was the annoyance that made her lock them inside and injured them both with a broken bottle.

“The older one Blessing Adekoya 19 was injured in the hand, while her younger sister Ayomide was stabbed in the chest and unfortunately gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.”

Oyeyemi however said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

Copyright Bioreports News.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Bioreports News.

Contact: [email protected]