angry-lions:-after-national-emblem-cast,-‘lion-capital-of-asoka’-itself-fuels-row-but-modi-govt-justifies

NEW DELHI: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unveiling of the

national emblem

cast atop the new

Parliament

building on Monday attracted criticism, the cast itself is being targetted now by opposition leaders. However, the Narendra Modi government has justified the cast saying it was done after research and a well-laid procedure.

Leaders of several political parties came down heavily on the expressions of the four lions of the national emblem cast. They have alleged that the Narendra

Modi

government has violated the Constitution by changing the mould of the four lions.

On Monday, the BJP’s rivals objected to the unveiling of the national emblem cast on three counts — PM Modi violated the Constitution by unveiling it, secularism was hurt as the prime minister offered prayers as per the Hindu rituals and no opposition leader was invited to the event.

The critics on Tuesday are now targetting the cast itself. They are comparing the expression of the four lions in the national emblem cast atop the new Parliament building to the original ones at the ‘

Lion Capital of Asoka

’ at Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh to target the Modi government.

They have claimed that the original lions of the Ashokan Pillar look sobre and peace-loving while those in the cast are aggressive.

Congress’s national coordinator of social media Vinay Kumar Dokania said on Twitter, “Shantipriya se aadamkhor tak (from peace-loving to man-eating). The magnificent, peace-loving, calm and glorious lion now looks angry, cruel, threatening and violent in its new look, almost replicating the hate mongering Ranga Billa and their 8 yrs of treacherous rule… Can we question why the Modi government distorted our #NationalEmblem?”

— Vinay Kumar Dokania

TMC MP

Mahua Moitra

posted pictures of two sets of the ‘Lion Capital of Ashoka’ without any comments. The one on the left is old while the other one is the picture of the cast unveiled by Modi.

— Mahua Moitra

Another TMC MP Jawhar Sircar said, “Insult to our national symbol, the majestic Ashokan Lions. Original is on the left, graceful, regally confident. The one on the right is Modi’s version, put above the new Parliament building — snarling, unnecessarily aggressive and disproportionate. Shame! Change it immediately!”

— Jawhar Sircar

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) social media convener and chairman of Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Y Satish Reddy mocked the cast. He said, “Ashoka’s lions now bare their fangs? Seems like a new addition by #ModiGovt! What’s happening?”

— YSR

Supreme Court

lawyer

Prashant Bhushan

was more hard-hitting in his comments. He said, “From Gandhi to Godse; from our national emblem with lions sitting majestically and peacefully; to the new national emblem unveiled for the top of the new Parliament building under construction at Central Vista; angry lions with bared fangs. This is Modi’s new India!”

— Prashant Bhushan

Former BJP MP and cricketer Kirti Azad also lashed out at the national emblem cast. He said, “It’s a shame. After the shifting of Amar Jawan Jyoti, now changing the shape of our national emblem is the height of shamelessness.”

— Kirti Azad

However, the Modi government justified the national emblem cast.

Government sources said the state emblem of India was an adaptation from the Sarnath ‘Lion Capital of Asoka’ which is preserved in the Sarnath Museum. The ‘Lion Capital’ has four lions mounted back-to-back on a circular abacus. The frieze of the abacus is adorned with sculptures in high relief of an elephant, a galloping horse, a bull, and a lion separated by intervening Dharma Chakras.

They said the profile of the ‘Lion Capital’ was adopted as the state emblem of India. This finds pride of place and the design is adopted for the emblem above the Parliament building.

The 6.5-meter state emblem of India, weighing 16,000 kg, fully hand crafted by Indian artisans, is made of high purity bronze. There is no other similar depiction of the emblem, from the perspective of material and craftsmanship, anywhere else in India, they said.

Over 100 artisans from various parts of the country tirelessly worked on the design, crafting and casting of the emblem for over six months to bring out the quality that could be seen in the final installation, the sources said.

A source said, “The installation itself was a challenge as it was 32 metres above upper ground level. Giving wings to the ambition of creating such an expression of the state emblem needed dedication, meticulous supervision, and skilful installation – all depicting various elements of

Atmanirbhar Bharat

. When it is seated at the top of the temple of our democracy – the Parliament building, it truly represents the paradigm of ‘for the people, by the people’.”

Regarding the process of casting of national emblem, government sources said a computer graphic sketch was made and based on that a clay model was created. Once approved by competent authorities the FPR Model was made. Then with the lost wax process the wax mould and bronze cast was done.

Meanwhile, there were some who supported the Modi government over the controversy.

Vedacharya and Padma Bhushan recipient David Frawley said, “Symbols of the lions (simha) and pillars (stambha) have a long history before Ashoka going back to the Vedas. Lion is often Vishnu. Stambha, Skambha, Sthuna or pillar has many forms, often connected to the sun.”

Frawley further said, “It seems India’s opposition parties are happier with British designed government buildings than with new and more monumental Indian designed structures. Even the Ashoka Pillar is questionable for them. Reflects their mindset.”

— Dr David Frawley

Some even took a dig at the critics. For instance author Vikas Saraswat targetted Prashant Bhushan. In a tweet, he said, “Not only that Sir, the previous lions were curd rice eating vegetarians who would pair up with George Harrison to sing ‘Give me love, Give me peace on earth’.”