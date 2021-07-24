Angelina Jolie wins landmark ruling in her divorce and custody battle with Brad Pitt – Geo News





Angelina Jolie scored a huge victory over her ex-husband Brad Pitt as an appeals court has now disqualified the private judge John W. Ouderkirk in a new ruling on Friday.



The maleficent actress had asked for the judge to be removed from her court battle with ex-husband due to his business relationships with Brad’s attorneys.

Angelina had been arguing that Judge John W. Ouderkirk didn’t sufficiently disclose business relationships with Brad’s attorneys. A California appeals court has now disqualified the private judge.

The 46-year-old actress reportedly celebrated the victory as the court ruled in her favour. It was agreed by the 2nd District Court that the Judge had not been transparent enough with his relationship with Brad’s attorneys.

The appeals court also didn’t like that the couple’s children could not testify, despite Angelina wanting them to have a voice.

The court reportedly ruled: “Judge Ouderkirk´s ethical breach, considered together with the information disclosed concerning his recent professional relationships with Pitt’s counsel, might cause an objective person, aware of all the facts, reasonably to entertain a doubt as to the judge´s ability to be impartial.



“Disqualification is required,” the ruling said.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie – who enjoyed a romantic life together for 12 years before they split in 2016 – have been fighting in court for years as they look to agree a settlement for the custody of their six children.