Android Users Can Now Share Timestamped YouTube Video Links – PCMag

PCMag editors select and review products independently. If you buy through affiliate links, we may earn commissions, which help support our testing. Learn more.

The new feature only works if the video includes chapters for now.

(Photo: Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket)

YouTube is making it easier to share video links using a specific timestamp from the Android app. It’s not as simple as tapping the “Share” button, though. As Android Police reports, folks can only distribute timestamps corresponding to the start of a new chapter, assuming the creator has added chapters to a video.

A popular way of skipping to a video’s most relevant segments, chapters are currently added by the content creator. Desktop users have long been able to share timestamped video links with friends—a feature previously excluded from YouTube’s mobile apps.

Android is now introducing the option, but it remains quite limited. If you do want to share a video with chapters, tap the progress bar to expand and scroll through chapter titles. Click the “share” arrow next to each one to send it through a third-party app or copy the link to paste elsewhere. Android Police successfully tested the function with version 16.24.33 of the YouTube app, but suggested it may work with previous versions from as far back as May.

Back in January, YouTube began testing a new tool that makes short, shareable clips of live streams and long-form videos. Streaming music service Spotify, meanwhile, recently introduced its own timestamp sharing function, inviting iOS and Android users around the world to skip the boring stuff and invite folks to listen from the exact moment you think they’ll love.

