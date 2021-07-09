Android Circuit: Shortest Samsung Galaxy Leak, Pixel 5a Features Confirmed, OnePlus Confirms Controversial Choice – Forbes

Taking a look back at seven days of news and headlines across the world of Android, this week’s Android Circuit includes the shortest Galaxy leak ever, a review of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Qualcomm’s new smartphone, leaked Pixel 5A details, OnePlus interview and benchmarking controversy, and Google’s anti-trust reply.

The Brief Leak Of The Galaxy S21 FE

Ahead of the reveal and launch of the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition, images and renders of the new handset have been popping up. This week saw a 360 degree render from Evan Bliss of @evleaks, but the images were only posted for a short while, with Blass citing ’Samsung taking more aggressive action against leaked materials’. What was on show was a smoother camera island at the rear of the phone and a smaller overall design that echoes the rest of the S21 family:

“The potential design matches what we’ve seen before, including from Blass himself in previous render leaks. Both those and the new render show a design similar to the S21, though the rear camera bump on the purported S21 FE has been integrated into the back cover instead of being a separate unit. But the new leak is certainly helpful, as a rotating render lets us see the supposed design from all angles – which, for instance, shows off just how thin the camera bump could be on the S21 FE assuming the render is accurate.”

(TechRadar).

Visitors take pictures in front of a big display screen showing the Samsung Galaxy S21 during a … [+] domestic launch event at a flagship store of SK Telecom in Seoul on January 22, 2021. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / bioreports) (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/bioreports via Getty Images)

bioreports via Getty Images



Reviewing The Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Samsung’s next ‘Fan Edition’ variant of a popular product line is the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. SamMobile’s Abhijeet Mishra reviews the tablet, asking if the tablet lives up to the promise of the ‘Fan Edition’ that the Galaxy S20 FE introduced last year:

“The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a good tablet, just not good enough to be given the Fan Edition label. You’re getting a massive screen with impressive sound quality, the best tablet software package on Android, excellent battery life, and the S Pen experience. If any of that sounds interesting to you, go ahead and buy the Galaxy Tab S7 FE.”

(SamMobile).

A New Phone From The Home Of The SnapDragon

Qualcomm has launched its first smartphone. Designed by Asus, and directly showcasing Qualcomm’s mobile technology, the imaginatively named ‘Smartphone For Snapdragon Insiders’ will be available first of all to Insider program members before wider availability:

“Get the fastest and most comprehensive 5G available. Experience blazing multi-gigabit speeds, unmatched global coverage, and support for all-day battery life with the most cutting-edge connectivity you can get on a phone. Plus, you’ll also experience the Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 6900 Subsystem with the reliable, top-of-the-line connections of Wi-Fi 6—even with multiple devices on one network.”

(Qualcomm).

New Pixel 5A Details

The ever reliable FCC has leaked the latest smartphone details thanks to its certification process. This week it’s Google’s upcoming Pixel 5a, with three different 5G variants listed:

“The G1F8F supports the most 5G bands out of the three models that have hit the FCC so far, together with support for all the LTE bands you’d expect, but no mmWave. If I had to guess, I’d say this is the version coming to the US, given the support for CDMA and the specific 5G bands (like n66, n2, and n41) that it can use, which seem to target US carrier support.”

(Android Police).

Talking To OnePlus

Ahead of the launch of the next Nord device on June 22, the functionally titled OnePlus Nord 2 5G, I spoke to OnePlus founder Pete Lau on the new device, sales projections, and the tricky merging of OnePlus into Oppo:

“Lau focuses on what the change offers the OnePlus team; “We will continue making products as we always have, but now we will have even more resources at hand to deliver a better experience for our users. Our regional markets continue to operate as usual, while in markets where both brands operate, we will continue to compete in the same way as before.””

(Forbes).

Benchmarking Controversy With OnePlus 9 And 9 Pro Smartphoens

Eyebrows were also raised this week as OnePlus confirmed that it is throttling a significant number of apps on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Speaking to XDA Developers, OnePlus said “This has helped to provide a smooth experience while reducing power consumption.” Brought to light by the team at Anandtech, the opaque nature of the decision behind the throttling has led to Geekbench removing the benchmark results of the OnePlus devices due to this “…form of benchmark manipulation.”:

“It’s disappointing to see OnePlus handsets making performance decisions based on application identifiers rather than application behavior. We view this as a form of benchmark manipulation. We’ve delisted the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro from our Android Benchmark chart.”

(@Geekbench).

And Finally…

Google has publicly laid out its arguments against the latest Antitrust suit brought against it by thirty six US stats (and the District of Columbia) in a lengthy blogpost. Michael Crider has the obligatory Fisking of the text:

“…this is moving the goalposts a bit, and assumes that the reader hasn’t read the complaint the attorneys general filed. The initial suit recognizes that sideloaded apps and third party app stores are available, but argues that Google’s barrier to entry on Android still creates an effective monopoly, which it is abusing in order to maintain its favorable position as the de facto standard for Android app distribution. It also says that Google’s various security warnings and even the language of “sideloading” implicitly train users to stay inside of its profitable garden.”

(Android Police).

