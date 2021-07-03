Android Circuit: Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE Leaks, Xiaomi’s Affordable Flip Phone, Windows 11 On Your Smartphone – Forbes

Taking a look back at seven days of news and headlines across the world of Android, this week’s Android Circuit includes the latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 details, Galaxy S21 FE leaks, one more Nord from OnePlus, Xiaomi’s plans for the Mi Mix Flip, Covid 19 vaccination cards in Google Pay, Google’s next messaging service, the Pixel 5a release date, and running Windows 11 on an Android smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Details Confirmed

A number of leaks this week saw the design and the core specs of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 come into public view. With the US version showing up on Geekbench, the later has Qualcomm’s SnapDragon 888 rather than the more advanced 888 Plus. As to the former, we have the three matte colors which will be available, as well as an under-display camera, a narrow camera island, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader:

“the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will have a 7.55-inch main (foldable) display and a 6.23-inch outer display. Samsung is said to offer S Pen support for the foldable phone. However, there is no information if it will be bundled with the smartphone or customers will have to purchase it separately.”

(SamMobile and 91mobiles).

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 7: DJ Koh, president and CEO of Samsung Electronics, presents the Samsung … [+] Galaxy Note 10 smartphone during a launch event at Barclays Center on August 7, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Samsung announced the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus smartphones. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Getty Images



The Poster Of The Galaxy S21 Fan Edition

Meanwhile, the latest Galaxy S21 Fan Edition details come from one of Samsung’s marketing poster, with the five rumoured colours – gray, light green, light violet and white – on show:

“The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s renders that leaked last month showed us the smartphone in four colors. Now an official poster of the S21 FE 5G has surfaced, corroborating the color options and giving us a better look at the smartphone in those shades.”

(GSM Arena)

One More Nord From OnePlus

OnePlus’ growing portfolio looks set to grow again this month as last year’s OnePlus Nord looks set to have a successor. 2020’s Nord release kicked off a wave of Nord branded handsets at different price options and represented an expansion into the mid- and low- end markets for OnePlus. What is planned for this year?

“The updated Android device will likely have many things in common with its predecessor: a modest price tag, lovely design, a decent camera, 5G and a respectable amount of speed and storage. Of course the big caveat here is that the Nord 2, like the original OnePlus Nord, probably won’t be designed for the US market, but chances are good it’ll be sold in the UK, Europe, India and China.”

(Bioreports).

Xiaomi’s Affordable Foldable Leaks

Xiaomi, like many manufacturers, is working on a number of foldable phone designs. The foldable phone market continues to grow partly due to demand from some areas of the market and partly as a demonstration of prowess from a manufactures. Coming up next is the presumptively named Mi Mix Flip; and the affordable folders potential design was spotted in a patent this week:

“[the patent shows] a foldable phone with a clamshell design, a double Bioreports News-hole camera and a round-shaped triple camera on the back. The device has a modern look. In the unfolded position, the screen edges are slightly wider than with regular Xiaomi phones… A wide hole has been made in the top left corner for a double Bioreports News-hole selfie camera. This may indicate that Xiaomi wants to appeal to successful young people with this phone.”

(Let’s Go Digital).

Double Jagged On Your Phone

Google has added support for COVID-19 vaccination cards to Google Pay, allowing your status to be stored in the digital wallet. It’s not direct support from Google, but the hooks to allow third-party developers and organisations to use the Passes API for the medical information:

“The Passes API now allows government agencies and authorized healthcare organizations to distribute vaccine and test cards to Google Pay. To get your test result or vaccination proof on your phone, you’ll need to visit the respective website, app, email, or text from your healthcare organization and look for a “Save to phone” button — which you’ll naturally only find there if your test or vaccination provider supports Google Pay.”

(Android Police).

Google’s Next Messaging Service

Quickly, how do you do messaging using a Google service? IT’s harder than you think, especially if you look back through history at the various options Google has offered the public, some of which are no longer available. This week’s announcement of Google Chat is not the first:

“For one thing, Google Chat is the name fans have affectionately used to refer to Google’s original messaging service, Google Talk, for many years. Is this a coincidence that brings Google’s messaging ouroboros full circle, or is it meant to entice GChat fans into actually using the company’s latest attempt?”

(The Verge).

One Year Later, Another Pixel

Reports on Google’s Pixel 5a smartphone release date continue. While there’s no concrete day, everything points to a mid-August release, which matches up with the Pixel 4a launch dates last year:

“Google Pixel fans, this summer is for you. Expect the Pixel 5a, the company’s next-generation, lower-cost handset, to be announced and released in August. “

(Bloomberg).

And Finally…

Windows 11 on a PC? Not a problem. Windows 11 on a Mac? The Parallels team are working on it. Windows 11 on a OnePlus 6T? That sounds like it would be fun:

“Some of the developers behind the Renegade Project — a team that ports EDK2 to various platforms — successfully got Windows 11 booting on the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. [It starts with] using a OnePlus 6T that’s already running Windows 10 on ARM. The user then proceeds to flash the preview build of Windows 11 on ARM, and although installation does take quite a while, the phone does manage to successfully boot up the new OS in the end. As the user reports, features like touchscreen, USB, and GPU (partially) are working. However, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and audio over speaker seem to be broken.”

(XDA Developers).

