Android Auto 6.7 Brings Back an Important Feature, at Least According to Google – autoevolution

The major interface update that Android Auto eventually received killed off this widget, but because everybody loved the weather information so much, Google eventually brought it back in a different form.

Android Auto now displays weather data with the help of a small icon that shows up in the top right corner when the phone is connected to the head unit, but as many users discovered recently, this only happens if you’re lucky.

In other words, the weather icon somehow went away for absolutely no reason on some devices, and of course, nobody knew exactly what was going on, so they reached out to Google for help.

After months of investigation, Google came up with a fix in the most recent version of Android Auto, so the weather icon should be back after installing the newest build of the app.

This is Android Auto 6.7, and it was released only a few days ago through the Google Play Store (the rollout is still under way, but you can find the stand-alone APK installer on this page).

“The Android Auto team has implemented a few changes in the app. We recommend updating the Android Auto app to the latest version and let us know if the issue persists,” a member of the Android Auto team says in a post on Google’s forums.

So theoretically, updating to the latest version of Android Auto should bring back the weather icon on the screen, but according to several users who already did this, the temperature still isn’t showing up.

At the end of the day, there’s a chance users who’re no longer seeing the temperature icon need to wait a little bit longer to get this feature back, though, at this point, even Google appears to be having a hard time figuring out what doesn’t work right.