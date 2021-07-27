Android 13’s dessert codename might be Tiramisu – The Verge

Tiramisu is a deliciously simple Italian dessert made from coffee-infused ladyfingers and whipped mascarpone and/or cream, but it could also be the internal codename for the next version of Android. That’s if a new commit reported by XDA Developers is to be believed. “Rename T to Tiramisu,” the note reads, in what XDA notes is the first public mention of a dessert-based codename for Android 13, expected to release next year.

Up until Android 10, each version of Google’s mobile OS had both a version number and a dessert-based name, which progressed alphabetically with each new release. Android 4 was Ice Cream Sandwich, 4.1 was Jelly Bean, 4.4 was KitKat, and so on. But Google dropped the dessert names with Android 10, when it was in the unenviable position of having to come up with a dessert starting with the letter “Q.” Since then, the public names of each Android release have only been numbers.

Internally, however, Google has continued to use dessert names for each new Android version. Android 10 was internally known as “Quince Tart,” Android 11 was “Red Velvet Cake,” and Android 12, which is currently in beta ahead of its release this fall, is apparently “Snow Cone.”

I’m not a massive fan of tiramisu the dessert, but Tiramisu the Android name? That’s something I can get behind. “Turkish Delight” is a little too long for a name, and “Twix” would just feel like a rebrand of KitKat. That said, I would have also accepted “Toffee,” “Treacle Tart,” “Trifle,” “Truffles,” or… wow, is anyone else getting uncomfortably hungry?