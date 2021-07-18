Android 12 will be the last update for the uber-expensive Sony Xperia 1 III – PhoneArena

Sony’s ultra-pricey Xperia 1 III won’t offer much in the way of software support. The Netherland arm of the company has apparently told a

Dutch outlet that the handset will only get one operating system update and two years of security support.

This doesn’t bode well for a phone which many reviewers, including our Victor Hristov, have indicated could prove to be a tough sell. Announced back in April, the phone only recently got a release date and by the time it comes out on August 19, the $1,299.99 price tag would be even harder to justify.

Sony Xperia 1 III will ship with Android 11



The Xperia 1 III features a 6.5 inches OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 21:9 aspect ratio, and 1644 x 3840 resolution. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip which is paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone is 5G ready but only sub-6GHz is supported.



The triple camera array on the back includes a dual-lens telephoto unit and the device offers up to 4K / 60p video recording and proprietary dual phase-detect and tracking AF technologies.

It has a 4,500mAh battery and offers 30W wireless charging. Also onboard are dual front-facing speakers, headphone jack, IP68 water and dust certification, and notification LED light. The device has a premium built which has somewhat been marred by bezels, but consumers who are not fond of notches and pinholes will probably tell you otherwise. Unlike almost every top 2021 flagship, this one doesn’t have an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Overall, those are some solid specs, but the common consensus is that the phone is let down by price. For comparison, the 256GB Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max retails for $1,199 and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with the same storage costs $1,249.

Apple, Samsung and most other industry bigwigs also support their phones for longer. Since 2011’s iPhone 4s, every flagship iPhone has received at least five major iOS updates. Samsung and OnePlus have committed to three OS updates for their recent flagships, and there are whispers that the upcoming Pixel 6 will get five Android updates.