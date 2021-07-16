andrew-cuomo-expected-to-face-questions-from-new-york-attorney-general-over-sexual-harassment-allegations

(CNN) New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to face questions on Saturday from members of the New York state attorney general’s office related to their investigation into sexual harassment allegations against him, a source familiar with the investigation told CNN.

The interview with Cuomo signals that the investigation could be nearing its final stages, though no timeline has been established. Following multiple sexual harassment allegations against the Democratic governor earlier this year, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced an investigation that would result in a public report.

The two lawyers hired to lead the investigation for the attorney general’s office, Joon Kim and Anne L. Clark, are expected to interview Cuomo in Albany, two people familiar with the matter told The bioreports.

A senior adviser to Cuomo, Richard Azzopardi, told CNN in a statement Thursday, “We have said repeatedly that the Governor doesn’t want to comment on this review until he has cooperated, but the continued leaks are more evidence of the transparent political motivation of the Attorney General’s review.”

