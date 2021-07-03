andrea-disomma-scores-hat-trick-in-reading-united-victory

Jul. 3—Andrea DiSomma and his Reading United teammates have been a little frustrated with the team’s struggles this season.

Despite falling into fifth place in the USL League Two Mid-Atlantic Division standings, DiSomma and his teammates have continued to push forward.

DiSomma and Reading United took out some of that frustration Friday night at Exeter’s Don Thomas Stadium in a 4-1 win over Philadelphia Lone Star.

DiSomma scored three of the goals for Reading, which played to a scoreless tie in its previous game and had scored just nine goals in its first 11 matches.

“It feels great,” DiSomma said. “I think this was eventually coming with how we’ve been playing. I think we’re better than what our record is. We finally showed it tonight.”

DiSomma, a Manheim Township grad and a Division II All-American at Lock Haven University, provided the offensive spark the United (3-6-3) needed after Lone Star (5-8) took a 1-0 lead with a goal in the third minute.

DiSomma ended Reading’s scoring drought in the 39th minute when he knocked in a bouncing ball with an assist going to Raimondo Partito. It was Reading’s first goal since June 19 after being shut out in the last two games.

“It’s very frustrating but it’s a sport we love,” DiSomma said. “We continue to go on and move on to the next game.”

DiSomma missed a chance to give Reading the lead in the opening minutes of the second half when he clanked a shot off the post with the ball rolling all the way across the goal without crossing the line.

He made up for that in the 64th minute with a little help from Jacob Gosselin. Gosselin sent a cross to DiSomma for an easy goal to put United ahead to stay.

DiSomma completed the hat trick four minutes later by burying a penalty kick after getting taken down in the box on a breakaway.

“I think we just finally decided to calm our nerves and we decided to play as a team,” said DiSomma, who scored 17 goals during his freshman season at Lock Haven. “It worked out so much better for us.”

Late-game substitute Pedro Bottene tacked on a goal in the 79th minute to finish off United’s second win this season in three games against Lone Star this season.