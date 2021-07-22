Home SPORTS Andre Iguodala replies to tweet about Steph Curry’s NBA ranking
SPORTS

Andre Iguodala replies to tweet about Steph Curry’s NBA ranking

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
andre-iguodala-replies-to-tweet-about-steph-curry’s-nba-ranking

Iguodala replies to tweet about Steph’s current NBA ranking originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Andre Iguodala arguably is Steph Curry’s biggest fan.

The 2015 NBA Finals MVP for years has gone out of his way to praise the only unanimous MVP in league history.

And Iguodala on Thursday had Curry’s back again.

When someone replied by mentioning Curry, “@DragonflyJonez” responded by saying he has the Warriors superstar at No. 4.

Iguodala entered the conversation with a three-word reply:

“Stop it pro…”

RELATED: Draymond strongly defends Ben Simmons in birthday IG comment

There ended up being one more back-and-forth:

So yeah — it’s very safe to assume that Iguodala believes Steph is one of the top-three players in the NBA right now.

And that makes perfect sense.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter

Download and subscribe to the Dubs Talk Podcast

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Spurs give Kane...

Why African Super League is different from European...

Dybala’s agent to meet with Juve officials for...

Gueye ‘happy’ with captaincy role at PSG

Giants RB Saquon Barkley going to start camp...

2 Yankees make new top 50 prospects list...

Jets assistant Greg Knapp has reportedly died as...

Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter? WBO orders fight

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the universally beloved NBA superstar

NHL trades, signings: Rangers give Goodrow six years;...

Leave a Reply