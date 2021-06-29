anderlecht-confirm-former-kaizer-chiefs-striker-musona’s-next-move

Next season PSL fans can look out for the younger of the siblings, Walter, who is currently on the books of newly-promoted Sekhukhune United

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Knowledge Musona has cut his ties with European football after swapping Belgian side Anderlecht for Saudi Arabia club Al-Tai FC.

While younger sibling Walter will be returning to the PSL, having previously played for Polokwane City before their relegation, elder brother Knowledge will not be coming back to South Africa, as many Kaizer Chiefs fans may have hoped for.

Instead, the 31-year-old will be starting a new chapter of his career in the Middle East, with newly-promoted Saudi club Al-Tai FC.

This was confirmed on the Anderlecht website on Monday evening:

“Knowledge Musona will play for Al-Tai FC next season. Musona (31) came over from Oostende in 2019.

“The last year and a half he was loaned to KAS Eupen, where he played 33 games and scored 9 times. Now he moves to Al-Tai FC, which just got promoted to the MBS League in Saudi Arabia.

“Sporting wishes Knowledge all the best for the rest of his career. Good luck, Knowledge,” the statement concluded.

Musona was known as the Smiling Assassin during his Kaizer Chiefs days and was very popular with the Amakhosi faithful.

He has had two spells with the Soweto side, either side of a transfer to German outfit 1899 Hoffenheim.

In his first spell with Chiefs, between 2009 and 2011, he netted 19 goals in 49 matches. He returned for a short loan spell in the 2013/14 campaign and scored eight goals in 19 matches for the Glamour Boys.

After that he enjoyed his most successful spell in Europe: between 2015 and 2018 he scored 35 goals in 105 matches for Belgian side Oostende.

It was that form which earned him a move to one of Belgium’s biggest clubs, Anderlecht. But it never worked out for Musona at the club – in the end he played only eight games for the team, scoring just once.

After that he was loaned first to Lokeren and then to KAS Eupen.

For the Zimbabwe national team, Musona has played 37 matches and scored 22 goals.