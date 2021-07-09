Photo: Courtesy of HBO Max

The Sex and the City reboot insists on moving forward despite the absence of its best character with this first-look image of And Just Like That. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis are pictured together as they walk down a street in the bustling metropolis known as Manhattan (and, one might say, the show’s fifth fourth character). Lest you forget, the ten-episode season will follow the trio as they “navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” with new and old faces filling the void left by Samantha Jones. Until then, please try to emulate this photo by walking down Fifth Avenue with your elbow directly in your friend’s forearm. Hey, at least their Manolos look good.

Update, 4:15 p.m.: Contrary to our speculation that the image was Photoshopped, HBO has confirmed that all three ladies were, in fact, together for this shot.