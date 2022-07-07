anambra-state-gov.-demolishes-prophet-odumeje’s-church-in-onitsha-(video)

Operatives of the Anambra State Government (ANSG) task force have demolished the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, owned by controversial clergyman, Prophet Odumeje.

It was gathered that the church located in Bida Road, Fegge, Onitsha, Anambra State, had been marked by the state government for demolition since April 2022.

It’s said that the church was marked for demolition among over 200 other houses for obstruction and blocking the drainage way within the Fegge-Onitsha, Ogbaru and their environs.

Bulldozers were seen demolishing the building with the supervision of some ANSG task force officials in videos that surfaced online. The videos also showed the officials assaulting the man of God, hitting and slapping him at intervals as they prevented him from accessing his church building.

Watch video below,

This comes after Odumeje bought his wife a brand new car.

Odumeje who goes around with the moniker “The Lion himself” took to his social media page to share a video of the new car he bought his wife.

In the video he shared, his wife was seen gushing over her new car. Odumeje captioned the video; “New BMW to my wife”.

