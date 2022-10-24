Home POLITICS Anambra seals banks, business facilities over taxes, levies
Anambra seals banks, business facilities over taxes, levies

The Anambra State Internal Revenue Service has sealed about 25 banks and hotels over issues bothering on non-payment of taxes and levies.

The sanctions, it was gathered were on sanitation, business premises and sundry government taxes.

Among the facilities sealed include Nigeria Police Force Micro Finance Bank, Mumbai Festus Hotel, Finotel Classic Hotel, and Shalom Hotel, all in Awka.

Speaking to journalists after the exercise over the weekend, the head of the team and desk officer in charge of Anambra State Waste Management Authority in the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service, Mr James-Morgan Ezeodili, said the enforcement was made following a court order on August 11, 2022.

Ezeodili said the sealing off of the affected business premises was as a result of their refusal or failure to appear in court, after being served with writ of summons, as they refused to pay stipulated levies to the state government.

He also pointed out that the exercise was part of the state government’s resolve to boost its revenue and to ensure that the environment was clean by removal of waste on the roads and streets across the state.

The Anambra Central Zonal Coordinator, under Non-Tax Department of AIRS, Mr Sylvester Uzoh, assured that the exercise will be sustained to ensure that every money owed the state government was paid.

Uzor warned business owners and companies not to pay levies or taxes to anyone by hand, but through the designated government’s account with their ANSSID number.

He added that the payments would guarantee dividends expected of the state government, even as he urged Ndi Anambra to support the current administration.

The counsel for AIRS, Barnabas Udemba, pointed out that violation of the court order after being served with court summons occasioned contempt of court and defaulters would be punished, accordingly.

Others business premises sealed were Zaramax Hotel, New World Lounge, Summit Splendor Hotel, Ndiolu Micro Finance Bank, and Landmark Hotel Nibo, among others.

