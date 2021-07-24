anambra-poll:-ypp-announces-date-for-membership-registration

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) has announced July 28, 2021 for the formal commencement of its membership registration exercise in Anambra State.

In a statement sent to bioreports on Saturday by Chukwuemerie Uduchukwu, Media Executive (Publicity Directorate) of YPP, the party disclosed that the forthcoming registration exercise involves old and new members, urging the people of Anambra to avail themselves for the exercise as it was on a divine mission in working for the actualization of a greater Anambra under its governorship flag bearer for the November 6 poll, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

The party’s National Working Committee also disclosed that it will commence, on the same date, the data capturing and registration of its supporters across the state through Senator Ifeanyi Ubah Foundation.

The statement partly said, “this exercise which is billed to take place along with the party registration is geared towards the actualization of his zeal to have the personal data base of his teeming supporters and lovers of the Ifeanyi brand across the State that will include some vital informations like Occupation (if any), skill set, business interests Etc.This is to enable the Senator have direct impact on as many of his supporters as possible and as the need arises in line with his grassroot approach to human capital and infrastructural development.

“All Anambrarians and residents of the state who are desirous of being part of this epoch making drive towards a greater unshackled Anambra of our dreams, are by this notice enjoined to key into this exercise and register with the party as well as the foundation”.

Meanwhile, the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Ifeanyi Ubah, has allayed the fears that the socio-political crisis currently rocking the South East zone would disrupt the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election.

Ubah spoke to journalists against the backdrop of the huge threat from various interest groups that the planned election would not be allowed to hold until the issue of Biafran agitation is resolved.

The senator expressed confidence that the current insecurity in the region would not affect the conduct of the polls and that the region would be peaceful during the poll.

“We are used to holding elections during crisis situations. This is a constitution process which must be completed. We will do everything possible to make sure that we have a very smooth poll on November 6,” he said.

The lawmaker also clarified that his party, the YPP, was not behind the crisis rocking the region contrary to insinuations in some quarters.