Anambra police arrests syndicate who blackmail victims with their nude pictures

Police in Anambra has arrested a syndicate consisting of two male and two female members, who specialized in luring victims with love advances and taking nude pictures of them, which they later use for blackmail.

A press release by the state police command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga stated that the group was arrested in Umunya, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Ikenga said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects use social media to lure their unsuspecting male victims into fake love/friendship affairs.

“They thereafter, take the victim to a room, where one of them, Obianuju Nduba engages the victim in foreplay, while the other members of the gang will force themselves into the room, take nude pictures, and videos of the victims, which they use to force the victims into transferring huge sums of money to them.

“They also threaten the victims of publishing the pictures and videos on social media if the victims failed to comply. They also dispossess the individual of his personal belongings.”

The state police command named the arrested suspects to include: “Okechukwu Oguejiofor (m) aged 36, Nonso Nwizu (m) aged 34, Esther Nwafor lfeanyichukwu (f) aged 21 and Obianuju Nduba (f) aged 20.”

Ikenga said the suspects will be charged to court once investigations are concluded.