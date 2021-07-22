anambra:-pdp-calls-out-justice-nwabunike-over-alleged-seizure-of-case-file

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday, invited Nigerians to call out Justice O.A Nwabunike of the Anambra State High Court, for, again refusing to release the case file as well as copies of his judgment on the Sen. Ugochukwu Uba Vs PDP & Ors.

In a statement on Thursday by Kola Ologbondiyan, the National Publicity Secretary of the party said Justice Nwabunike remained adamant in withholding the said documents.

The PDP said the judge was deliberately frustrating its appeal against his judgment, knowing could not stand the appeal.

“The party describes as vexatious that, upon resumption of court activities today, Justice Nwabunike, remained adamant in withholding the documents, all in his desperate bid to frustrate and distract the PDP and its candidate, in the Anambra state governorship election, Valentine Ozigbo.

“The party asserts that the deviltries of the judge, in seizing the documents is aimed at frustrating the notices of appeal filed by the PDP and her candidate against his aberrant judgment, knowing that such black-market judgement cannot stand in appeal.

“Our party cautions Justice Nwabunike not to continue to test the will of the generality of the people of Anambra, whose mandate, being expressed in our candidate, Valentine Ozigbo, is being undermined, as such may trigger serious crisis in the state.

“It is indeed indefensible, that a court judge is bent at causing crisis in Anambra state and we call on Nigerians and the people of Anambra to hold Justice Nwabunike directly responsible should there be any breakdown of law and order in the state.

“In any case, the PDP asserts that it will not be deterred or distracted by Justice Nwabunike and an individual, who did not even participate in our primary, as they cannot stop the people of Anambra state and our candidate, Valentine Ozigbo, from emerging victorious in the election.” The statement said