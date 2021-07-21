The Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Youth Movement on Wednesday said that the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission on the Anambra State governorship election has given hope to the people of the state.

INEC had, last week, published the names of governorship candidates and their running mates for the November 6 election as submitted by their political parties.

Although two factions of the All Progressives Grand Alliance presented two different candidates — Messrs Chuma Umeoji and Charles Soludo — the Commission recognised Umeoji as the candidate.

Umeoji was nominated by the Jude Okeke-led faction of APGA, while the Victor Oye-led faction presented Soludo’s name to INEC.

The Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Youth Movement, led by Mazi Uche Nnadi, in a statement obtained by our correspondent in Abuja, expressed delight over the INEC’s decision.

The group’s statement is titled, “Ohanaeze youths say INEC’s decision on publication of Chuma Umeoji as APGA Candidate gives hope to Anambra people.”

It noted that the judgment of the Jigawa High Court, which was recognised by INEC in taking it’s decision, was in compliance with jurisdiction demands on issues concerning intra-party disputes.

.The youths urged the people to read the judgment which dwelt on who is APGA Chairman, and not about who emerged APGA candidate as people are erroneously believing.

The expressed the belief that the commission’s decision has brought hope to the people of Anambra, the South East and indeed Nigeria.

The group said, “The Jigawa Judgment was a landmark judgment delivered in compliance with Jurisdiction demands on issues concerning intra party dispute.

” We urge everybody to go and read the judgment which dwelt on who is APGA Chairman and not about who emerged APGA Candidate in Anambra as people are erroneously believing.

“We also note with delight that with Umeoji on the ballot for the next election, there is a guaranteed bright future for the state.

“We therefore urged the people of the state to contribute their quota to making the prosperous future possible by supporting Umeoji’s candidature and voting for him overwhelmingly.”