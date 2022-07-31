Anambra not totally safe – Man kidnapped alongside brother tells Soludo

An unnamed man, from Nnewi in Anambra State, has warned that despite the celebrated victory of security agencies over unknown gunmen, the state was far from being totally safe.

The man, who was kidnapped on Saturday night, alongside his younger brother said what he experienced was a clear indication that there is still trouble in the state. He called on the state governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo to brace up and wipe out all criminals.

In an interview the man granted at Ojoto, Idemili South Local Government Area, he lamented that he was kidnapped at a bad spot on the road, close to Ojoto while he was travelling to Nnewi.

In the now-viral video, the man said, “I was going to Nnewi, and just after Mmili John (a river in the area), a shuttle bus overtook me, drove in front, and parked.

“When I saw the occupants bringing out guns, I reversed and started speeding. They corked their guns and tried to shoot, but somehow, the guns did not shoot. They chased after us, and along the way, I lost control and drove into a ditch, they now came and took me and my younger brother.”

He said the incident happened around 7:30 pm, and that the men took everything they had, including phones and wallets, and were trying to coarse them to transfer money to them.

“They later kidnapped another man, and when he was not complying, they started shooting, and incidentally they shot one of their own members. That was how they became confused and later drove us to a certain place where they dumped us there around 11 pm,” he added.

The man who was interviewed by locals when he returned on Sunday morning to pick up his stuck vehicle called on Soludo to brace up, that the state was not yet free.

“What I saw yesterday was an indication that there is trouble in this state. I want to call on our governor to brace up, because insecurity is still very much around the state,” the man begged.