anambra-guber:-primate-ayodele-gives-ifeanyi-ubah-secret-to-winning-gov-election

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Ayodele has made prophecies on the fate of Ifeanyi Ubah, candidate of Young Progressive Party, YPP.

The cleric asked Ubah to pray that confusion rocks the boat of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, for him to become the next governor of Anambra State.

Primate Ayodele said the only way Ubah can win the election is if APGA fails to put its house in order.

The cleric spoke at the launch of his annual book of Prophecy titled, ‘Warnings to the Nations, on Saturday.

In a statement by his Media Office, Ayodele revealed that if APGA continues to have a crisis, it will be a victory for Ubah.

Primate Ayodele said ”For the Anambra election, the only way Ifeanyi Ubah can win is if APGA has crisis till the election day.

“If he wants to win, let him pray for confusion to continue rocking the boat of APGA or else, APGA will retain the seat of the governor in Anambra”.

